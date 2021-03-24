Oppo Reno 5 Lite announced with 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 48MP quad cameras

Oppo Reno 5 Lite comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 90.8 percent screen to body ratio and 60Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

Oppo has quietly announced the new Oppo Reno 5 Lite smartphone in the Ukrainian market. The phone is now listed on the company's Ukraine website. It comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage configuration.



Oppo Reno 5 Lite comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 90.8 percent screen to body ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 128GB of onboard storage options.

Advertisement

You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Oppo Reno 5 Lite also features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The phone packs 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 out of the box.

Connectivity features are Dual 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Source