Oppo Reno 3 Pro now available for sale in India

Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in India recently. Now the phone is available for purchase in India at both online and offline platforms.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB option is priced at Rs 32,990. It comes in three colour options including Auroral Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White.



Users will get 10 per cent cashback on the purchase of the latest smartphone. In addition, 1,000 lucky buyers well get Oppo Enco Free, free with the smartphone.



Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor.

On the camera front, the phone comes with a dual punch-hole design. It is the first smartphone with a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with 119.9-degree field of view.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7. The phone comes with a in-display fingeprint sensor along with face unlock feature. The phone is juiced up by a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge support. On the connectivity front, you get dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 158.8 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm and weighs 175 grams.

