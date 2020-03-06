  • 11:26 Mar 06, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 3 Pro now available for sale in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 06, 2020 10:35 am

Latest News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes in three colour options including Auroral Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White.
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in India recently. Now the phone is available for purchase in India at both online and offline platforms.

 

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB option is priced at Rs 32,990. It comes in three colour options including Auroral Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White.

Advertisement

 

Users will get 10 per cent cashback on the purchase of the latest smartphone. In addition, 1,000 lucky buyers well get Oppo Enco Free, free with the smartphone.

 

Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor.

 

On the camera front, the phone comes with a dual punch-hole design. It is the first smartphone with a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with 119.9-degree field of view.

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7. The phone comes with a in-display fingeprint sensor along with face unlock feature. The phone is juiced up by a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge support. On the connectivity front, you get dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 158.8 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm and weighs 175 grams.

 

Oppo Reno 3 Pro available for pre-booking ahead of March 2 launch

Oppo Reno 3 Pro launching in India today: Here's everything you need to know

Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44MP dual selfie cameras launched in India

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Moto G8 announced with 6.4-inch Max Vision display, Android 10, triple rear cameras

Infinix S5 Pro all set to be launched in India today

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with 25W fast charging support receives 3C Certification in China

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies