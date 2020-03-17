Oppo Reno 3 4G variant launched with quad rear cameras and Helio P90 SoC

  • 16:27 Mar 17, 2020

Oppo Reno 3 runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 on top and it is backed up by 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.
After the launch of a 5G variant last year, Oppo has now launched Oppo Reno 3 in a 4G variant. The phone is currently listed on the Oppo Sri Lanka site in Auroral Blue and Midnight Black colour options. The company has not revealed the price of the phone yet.

Oppo Reno 3 4G variant features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio P90 SoC instead of Dimensity 1000L chipset in 5G variant paired with up to 12GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage. It has an expandable memory via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The phone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 on top and it is backed up by 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.
 
For the camera department, the Oppo Reno 3 features a quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a front camera of 44 megapixels shooter with an f/2.4 lens, instead of the 32 megapixels sensor which we saw on the 5G variant.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB. Besides, it measures 160.2x73.3x7.9mm and weighs 170 grams.

