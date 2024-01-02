Oppo Reno 11 5G Series India Launch Confirmed: What To Expect?

Oppo has confirmed the India launch of the Reno 11 series, which it debuted in its home country back in November of 2023. The Reno 11 series consists of two models, including the Reno 11 as well as the Reno 11 Pro. The company has dropped the Pro+ model out of the lineup this year.

Oppo Reno 11 Series: Launch Date

Oppo is all set to debut the Reno 11 series in India soon, according to a teaser the brand shared via its X account. The Reno 11 series is being touted as the ‘portrait expert’, emphasising the enhanced portrait shooting capabilities of the handsets. While no exact launch date was shared for India launch, Oppo has confirmed that the Malaysia launch of the Reno 11 series will take place on January 11. Reports suggest that it could launch in India on the same date.

Oppo Reno 11 Series: Specifications

Oppo Reno 11 5G

The Reno 11 5G gets a 6.7-inch OLED curved-edge screen with FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, 950 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera. Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

The Reno 11 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 4,800mAh battery with 67W Fast charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and a plastic middle frame. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

The Reno 11 Pro sports a 6.74-inch OLED curved-edge screen with 1.5K Resolution of 1240 x 2772 pixels, 1600 nits peak brightness, 450 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

The Reno 11 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 4,700mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. It has ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 for software. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.

Oppo Reno 11 Series: Expected Price

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro comes in two variants in China:

12GB + 256GB: CNY 3499 (approx Rs 41,100)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 3799 (approx Rs 44,600)

The Reno 11 is available in three variants in China:

8GB + 256GB: CNY 2499 (approx Rs 29,300)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 2799 (approx Rs 32,800)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 2999 (approx Rs 35,200)

Even going by the recent pricing trends in China, the Reno 11 series seems to be overpriced on the basis of the value it offers. In fact, the iQOO 12, which is a much better smartphone than Reno 11 Pro on terms of specs, starts at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,700) for the base 12GB + 256GB option, whereas the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 49,200) and CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 53,800), respectively. The Xiaomi 14 also has an identical starting price as the iQOO 12 in China.

Considering Oppo’s previous pricing strategy in India, we feel it is going to price the Reno 11 series in a similar fashion as it did in China. If the prices remain similar, it will further make the series a hard sell. However, if they price it in an aggressive manner, the Oppo Reno 11 5G series could definitely be recommendable. Whatever the case may be, we’ll have to wait for the official pricing announcement from Oppo’s side.