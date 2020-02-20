Oppo releases revised ColorOS 7 roadmap for its range of smartphones

The company has revealed that due to coronavirus, it is revising the roadmap for the ColorOS 7 rollout.

Advertisement

Oppo released its roadmap for its latest ColorOS 7 update in November last year. However, the company has now announced that due to coronavirus, it is revising the roadmap for the ColorOS 7 rollout.

The company has revealed that due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is difficult to maintain smooth operation, though it says that the company is stepping up the deployment of resources to improve the efficiency, health and safety of its engineers. The company has also revealed the list of smartphones that it will get early beta builds for its latest ColorOS 7. To start with, Oppo Reno Ace, Reno Ace Gundam Edition, Reno 10X Zoom and Reno Barcelona Edition will get ColoOS 7 update starting from March 10, 2020.

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno and Reno Inspiration Edition will get ColorOS 7 update on March 20, while the Oppo R17, Oppo R17 New Year Edition, R17 Pro, R17 Pro New Year Edition, R17 Pro King Custom Edition will get ColorOS 7 update on March 10. Furthermore, Oppo Find X, Find X Lamborghini Edition, Find X Super Flash Charge Edition will get ColorOS 7 update on March 10. The brand has also revealed that Oppo K5 will get the update on February 22, Reno 2 on February 26 and Reno 2Z will get ColorOS 7 update on March 31.

The ColorOS 7 comes loaded with a new visual design with increased white space and tweaked UI colours that are expected to reduce visual fatigue. The update brings four different icon designs along with new Oppo Sans font with the new UI. The company has also added new Art+ wallpaper to the software to offer a high-quality desktop experience. The UI now comes with a system-wide dark mode that is also available for third-party applications. One can also schedule the dark mode in ColorOS 7.





