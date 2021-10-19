Oppo K9s design revealed ahead of launch on October 20

Oppo has confirmed that it will announce the Oppo K9s smartphone on October 20 at 2 PM (local time) in China. Now ahead of the launch, a promo video of Oppo K9s has revealed the design from all sides.

Oppo K9s Design

As per the video, the Oppo K9s will come in Magic Purple Quicksand and Obsidian Warrior colour options. The right side of the phone has a power button integrated with a fingerprint sensor. The left side has a SIM slot and volume buttons.

Further, the top has a microphone while the bottom edge has a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, a microphone, and a speaker grille.

Oppo K9s Key Features

Oppo recently confirmed that the Oppo K9s will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The phone will pack a Snapdragon 778G chipset and an X-axis linear motor. For the camera, the phone has been confirmed to sport a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

In addition, the Oppo K9s will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC rapid charging. The bottom edge of the phone will have a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, a microphone, and a speaker grille.

Oppo K9s Specifications (Rumoured)

As per previous leaks, the phone should sport a 6.59-inch FHD+ panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset. The device will be available in three colours such as Magic Purple Quicksand, Neon Silver Sea, and Obsidian Warrior.

The Oppo K9s will be coming with 128GB and 256GB storage options with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The phone should also support storage expansion via MicroSD. It could be backed by a 4880mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

As for optics, you should have a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera setup. On the front, you should be getting a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone will run Android 11. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.