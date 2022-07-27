Oppo K10 Vitality Edition launched with Snapdragon 778G

Oppo has launched the K10 Vitality Edition smartphone in China which is the third K10 series phone after the Oppo K10 5G and K10 Pro 5G smartphones. The Vitality edition of the Oppo K10 comes with the Snapdragon 778G chipset, in comparison to the Dimensity processors found on the other two Oppo K10 series devices.

The K10 Vitality Edition comes in a sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration which is priced at CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 25,900). It comes in black and blue colour options.

Oppo K10 Vitality Edition Specifications

The K10 Vitality Edition sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a DCI-P3 color gamut. Further, it is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. In addition, the phone runs on Android 12 out of the box which is based on ColorOS 12.1. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the back, the phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. Lastly, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Meanwhile, Oppo is gearing up to launch the Watch 3 in August with the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip. As per reports, the Watch 3 will have a high screen-to-body ratio and square displays. It will reportedly come in silver, dark gray, black, and light gold colours.