Oppo K1, Oppo R15 Pro get ColorOS 6 based Android Pie update in India

Oppo has started rolling out Android Pie update to its older Oppo K1 and Oppo R15 Pro. The latest update brings ColorOS 6.0 to both smartphones in India.







The new update for the Oppo K1 comes with version number CPH1893EX_11_C.32 and it is around 2.59GB in size. The update for Oppo R15 Pro comes with build number CPH1831EX_11_C.32 and it is about 2.98GB in size. To recall, both the phones ship with Android 8.1 Oreo.

The update brings a host of new features to both the smartphones. It brings new re-designed UI along with Game Boost 2.0 and adds System Boost to both the phones. It also adds Game Space. In the camera department, it optimises the camera user interface and Portrait mode.

Here is the complete changelog for both the smartphones:

Upgrade to ColorOS 6 and Android 9 and experience fresh visuals and bezel-less beauty.

「Visuals」

·Redesigned the UI to suit the bezel-less screen. Blank spaces and color gradients are carefully harnessed to interpret aesthetics, grace, and youth.

「Hyper Boost」

·Added Game Boost 2.0 (which integrates Frame Boost and Touch Boost), reducing game lags.

·Added System Boost: Optimized the whole system through improved compatibility between bottom-layer hardware platforms.

·Added App Boost: Optimized platform-level heavy-weight apps.

「System」

·Added a button to hide unimportant notifications with just a tap.

·Added swipe gestures on both sides to go back, allowing for easier navigation.

·Added custom "Do Not Disturb" scenarios. Different time ranges can be set according to the scenario.

「Game Space」

·Game Space: Brand new visuals.

·You can reduce image quality to save power in Low Power Mode.

「Home Screen」

·Added default wallpapers with the aesthetics and modern feeling.

·Added drawer mode on Home screen.

·Added live wallpapers to satisfy different users.

·Added batch icon management on Home Screen.

「Tools」

·Calculator: Result in each step is immediately displayed.

「Camera」

·Optimized Portrait mode.

·Optimized UI.

「Photos」

·Optimized UI.

·Added Favorites function: Photos and albums can be added to Favorites.

「Communication」

·Added block rule: Block calls and messages from numbers that start with certain prefixes.

·Added Flash on Call: The flash blinks if there is an incoming call when the screen is locked or off.

·You can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, allowing a quick switch between them.

「Settings」

·Added Screen Color Mode: Screen display effects can be changed.

·Added Riding Mode (applies to partial regions)