Oppo, Jio conduct 5G trials in India for Reno 6 series

Oppo has conducted 5G standalone network trial for Reno6 Series under the 5G SA network environment provided by Jio at its 5G Lab. The trial for the OPPO Reno6 Series, the latest in OPPO’s premium device segment, yielded positive results as per the company.

The Oppo Reno6 Pro supports 11 5G bands wherein Reno6 is equipped with 13 5G bands. This will trigger the development of the 5G device ecosystem in India, Oppo says. It will enable the users to experience 5G as and when it’s available in India and even in other parts of the world.

Oppo & Jio collaborate for 5G in India

SA architecture is one of the mainstream architectures of future 5G networks. While most 5G tests in India involved non-standalone models, OPPO developed the solutions on stand-alone platforms, which meant testing devices with an authentic 5G set-up.

Oppo collaborated with Jio, who offered the 5G standalone network environment for testing these devices. With these initiatives, OPPO aims to ensure that once commercialised, every adopter can have an enhanced 5G device experience.

Oppo says the brand works closely with supply chain partners to advance 5G technology and elevate user experience while partnering with leading carriers and retailers to connect to more people. With an aim to democratise 5G technology in India, OPPO has launched 6 5G devices in India across price segments in 2021.

Going forward, the brand also aims to make further investments in the growing Indian market. The brand plans to contribute more technological innovation to the industry. It plans to bring better products and services to its customers. Oppo also reiterated that it was the first smartphone brand to conduct a 5G WhatsApp video call in India. In 2020, OPPO had also established a 5G Innovation Lab at its Hyderabad R&D center to develop product technologies for its 5G connected ecosystem.