Oppo Find X8 First Impression: Does It Grab The Eyeballs?

Oppo Find X8 series is the first set of true flagships from the Chinese smartphone maker to launch in India in the last three years. Out of the two, we’ll be taking a look at the Oppo Find X8 to create our first impressions about the handset. A full review of the device is also in the works, so keep an eye out for that.

The Find X8 comes in two storage variants: 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 69,999 and 16GB + 512GB priced at Rs 79,999. It will be available from 3rd December on the Oppo e-store, Flipkart, and across mainline retail outlets.

Coming to the first experience of the device, which would be unboxing, you’d be greeted with a few manuals, a SIM ejector tool, a regular TPU case, along with an 80W charger, and a USB-A to USB-C cable within the box, along with the device itself, of course. The case quality isn’t the best, and we’d assume it will begin turning yellow within a matter of weeks. The device also comes with a pre-applied screen protector that is out of the box.

Aside from that, the device feels pretty polished and premium in the hand and reminds you of last year’s Find N3 and the OnePlus Open, thanks to the similar camera module design. The frame, the rear glass, and the front are all completely flat. The brushed metal finish frame has Antenna lines on all sides, with the volume rocker and power button on the right and an Alert Slider on the left, which is one of my favourites since OnePlus introduced it.

The bottom side has the speakers, mic, USB-C port, and SIM tray. The top has mics and a speaker and an IR blaster. The device is comfortable to hold and operate with one hand, thanks to its curved corners that prevent sharp edges from pressing into your palm. The flat sides enhance grip for better handling. The space black colour adds to the device’s sleek and stylish design.

The front display supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and OPPO Crystal Shield protection. We haven’t faced any issues so far with this panel, and it handles the colours impressively. The brightness may not suffice in some situations, but we’ll talk more about it and other characteristics of the display in the full review.

The handset gets an in-display fingerprint reader, which is an optical sensor. This is surprising considering most other brands are switching to the ultrasonic one with their 2025 flagships. The fingerprint sensor on the Find X8 works as it should, with decent speed, good accuracy, and no major issues.

The OPPO Find X8 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. This processor is the best MediaTek has to offer and so far, it shows in real-world usage too. There have been no hiccups or lags but we’ll have to spend more time with the device for a detailed analysis. The device runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out of the box, which packs most of the features as OxygenOS 15, and you can expect an identical software experience on the OPPO Find X8. There are some AI features available as well, such as the AI reflection eraser, AI eraser, AI summary, AI speak, and more, which we’ll discuss later.

The device is backed up by a 5630mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired and 50W wireless charging. We will talk more about battery performance in our detailed review.

The Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera system includes a 50MP primary camera with 1/1.56″ Sony LYT-700 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, OIS, 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.0 aperture, 120-degree FoV, and a 50MP 1/1.95″ Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture, OIS, up to 120X digital zoom, and Hasselblad portrait. At the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 f/2.4 camera. We already have a detailed camera review up for the device and you should check that out. We can only say that the Find X8 shouldn’t disappoint you in this department.

The Find X8 appears to be a powerful flagship capable of catering to all types of users. The full review will determine if it lives up to this promise, covering aspects like performance, haptics, speaker quality, software features, connectivity, and more. Stay tuned!