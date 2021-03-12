Oppo Find X3 Pro launched with LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888, and more

Oppo has launched the Find X3 Pro in China with an LTPO Display, Snapdragon 888, Stereo speakers and more

The Oppo Find X3 Pro has made its debut in China and is the brand's most powerful smartphone till date. The smartphone comes with a unique design on the back, consisting of a protruded camera array with four cameras.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro has a single memory option, which is, 12GB LPPDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and is priced at €1149 (approx Rs 1,00,000). The phone is offered in either Gloss Black or anti-glare Blue Matte and will ship from 30 March in the region.

Oppo Find X3 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Find X3 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED Quad HD+ display with 3216 x 1440 pixels resolution with system-wide end-to-end 10-bit colour support and a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 5Hz to 120Hz. The smartphone has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

It is powered by the Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 5nm processor with Adreno 660 GPU. Paired with it is the 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 256GB of storage.

For the camera, the Oppo Find X3 Pro has a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary camera for wide-angle shots and another same sensor for ultra-wide angle shots with f/2.2. There is also a 13MP f/2.4 tertiary sensor with 2x optical zoom support (5x hybrid zoom) and a 3MP macro camera with up to 60x zoom support. The main cam also offers OIS, EIS, and All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF. The selfies are handled by a 32MP front-facing shooter.

Oppo Find X3 Pro runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2 on top and has an In-display fingerprint sensor.

The Find X3 Pro is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge and 30W VOOC Air Wireless charging. With 65 watts of power, the smartphone can charge from 0 - 100% in about 30 minutes.

Connectivity options include the latest Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, USB 3.1, and a Snapdragon X60 modem for 5G connectivity. The device weighs at 192 grams and has 8.26mm of thickness and also features an NFC chip for contactless payments.