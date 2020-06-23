Oppo Find X2 5G smartphone now available for sale in India via Amazon

The Oppo Find X2 features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display with 1440x3168 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro flagship 5G smartphones were recently launched in India. Now the Oppo Find X2 smartphone is now officially available for sale in India via Amazon.





Oppo Find X2 is priced at Rs 64,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model. It comes in Black (Ceramic) and Ocean (Glass) colours. The pricing and availability for the Find X2 Pro have not been announced yet by the company.



For the launch offers, there is a flat Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and Rs 2,000 off on HDFC bank debit cards. There is up to Rs 7,650 off on exchange offers with ni cost EMI options as well.



The Oppo Find X2 features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display with 1440x3168 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Oppo Find X2 is offered with 12GB RAM & 256GB internal storage that doesn't support expansion. The phone is Splash Resistant with IP54 certification.



Oppo Find X2 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1. On the battery front, the phone is backed up by 4200mAh battery (two series-connected cells of 2,100mAh capacity each) with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge.



The Oppo Find X2 has a triple rear camera setup as well a with a 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 12-megapixel 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Sony IMX708 sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid optical zoom, up to 20x digital zoom. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.





There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It lacks 3.5mm headphone jack.



