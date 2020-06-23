Advertisement

Oppo Find X2 5G smartphone now available for sale in India via Amazon

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2020 10:48 am

Latest News

The Oppo Find X2 features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display with 1440x3168 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Advertisement

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro flagship 5G smartphones were recently launched in India. Now the Oppo Find X2 smartphone is now officially available for sale in India via Amazon.


Oppo Find X2 is priced at Rs 64,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model. It comes in Black (Ceramic) and Ocean (Glass) colours. The pricing and availability for the Find X2 Pro have not been announced yet by the company.

For the launch offers, there is a flat Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and Rs 2,000 off on HDFC bank debit cards. There is up to Rs 7,650 off on exchange offers with ni cost EMI options as well.

The Oppo Find X2 features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display with 1440x3168 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Oppo Find X2 is offered with 12GB RAM & 256GB internal storage that doesn't support expansion. The phone is Splash Resistant with IP54 certification.

Oppo Find X2 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1. On the battery front, the phone is backed up by 4200mAh battery (two series-connected cells of 2,100mAh capacity each) with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge.

The Oppo Find X2 has a triple rear camera setup as well a with a 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 12-megapixel 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Sony IMX708 sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid optical zoom, up to 20x digital zoom. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.


There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It lacks 3.5mm headphone jack.

Amazon listing reveals Oppo Find X2 pricing in India ahead of launch

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro confirmed to launch in India on June 17

Oppo Find X2 price tipped ahead of June 17 launch

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro with 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 865 launched in India, price starts Rs 64990

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Find X2 specs Oppo Find X2 price Oppo Find X2 sale Oppo Find X2 launch in India Oppo Find X2 Oppo Find X2

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Reno 3A launched with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP quad rear cameras

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord launch teased by OnePlus CEO

WWDC 2020: Apple introduces iOS 14 with App Library and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more
Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies