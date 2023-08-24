Oppo Find N3 Flip: What to expect from Oppo’s next clamshell foldable?

Oppo’s Find N2 Flip that debuted earlier last year was the brand’s first clamshell foldable phone and the upcoming Find N3 Flip is set to succeed it. The device will apparently bring some notable improvements over last year’s model according to new leaks. Moreover, we can also expect a refreshed design language for this year’s model. The handset is all set to debut in China on August 29.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Design

Oppo has confirmed the design of the Find N3 Flip ahead of its launch. The foldable will retain the vertical cover screen but will replace the two separate camera sensors on the Find N2 Flip with a whole circular camera island that would house triple sensors. While the sensors on the Find N2 Flip were more flush with the panel, the island on the Find N3 Flip seems to be protruding.

In the middle of the camera island lies the Hasselblad branding suggesting the collaboration between the two companies continues. The interior display remains the same with the selfie camera punch hole at the top-centre location. The buttons are on the right while the USB-C port would be placed at the bottom as usual. Interestingly, the device also appears to have an Alert Slider on the left spine, a switch that was limited to OnePlus phones until now.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Launch Timeline

Oppo Find N3 Flip, will launch in China on August 29 as confirmed by Oppo, while a global launch should take place in September. As the Find N2 Flip arrived in India, we expect its successor to also launch here in the country but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Specifications (Rumoured)

Pricebaba recently shared some key specifications of the smartphone, including a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display on the inside with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.26-inch cover display on the outside which will also be an AMOLED panel.

The camera setup is said to include a 50MP primary sensor assisted by OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. This telephoto sensor will be a new addition for the clamshell as the Find N2 Flip only had the primary sensor and an ultra-wide one.

For video calls and selfies, there could be a 32MP selfie camera on the inside. The phone is also expected to come with 67W fast charging support, up from 44W on Find N2 Flip. The device is said to run on Android 13 based on ColorOS 14.