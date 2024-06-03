OPPO F27 Pro 5G Series India Launch Set For June 13: What Do We Know About The Devices?

OPPO’s last F-series launch took place in February in India earlier this year, called F25 Pro 5G and it will soon be succeeded by a new series, dubbed OPPO F27 Pro 5G series, which will likely consist of two models, including the F27 Pro as well as the F27 Pro+ 5G. Here’s what we know about the two devices.

OPPO F27 Pro 5G Series: India Launch Date

The F27 Pro 5G series will debut in India on June 13, as per a posted shared by a tipster on X. The posted shows the F27 Pro+ 5G dunked under water, while the tipster also suggests that it will at least have the IP69 rating. These will be India’s first devices to have an IP69 rating. Meanwhile, the F27 Pro+ 5G will be available in at least two finishes, pink and blue, both of which will have a vegan leather dual-tone back.

OPPO F27 Pro 5G Series: Specs

OPPO A3 Pro

The OPPO F27 Pro will likely have a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, 8GB/256GB memory, 64MP primary camera joined by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the F27 Pro will sport a 32MP front-facing unit. It’ll likely be backed by a 5,000mAh battery capable of 67W fast charging. The handset will feature a 6.7-inch OLED panel which could be curved on two sides.

As for the Pro+ 5G model, it will likely be a rebranded OPPO A3 Pro 5G. The A3 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED curved panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 394 ppi. The device sports up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. It runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

The OPPO handset has a 64-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, plus a 2MP portrait sensor. There’a an 8MP f/2.0 front-facing sensor. It gets a 5000mAh battery with 67W Fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port. The handset is also IP69 rated and has stereo speakers.

OPPO F27 Pro 5G Series: Expected Price In India

According to a tipster on X, the F27 Pro+ 5G will have a price tag between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. He further claims the MRP mentioned on the box is Rs 27,999. There are no details regarding the prcie of the F27 Pro so far. However, one can expect it to be priced below Rs 25,000.