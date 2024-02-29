OPPO F25 Pro 5G Launched In India: Price, Specs, Availability

OPPO has debuted a new F-series smartphone in India, called as the OPPO F25 Pro 5G. This handset gets you a 64MP rear triple-camera setup with 4K video recording on its front and rear shooters, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor and more.

OPPO F25 Pro 5G: Price, Availability, Offers

The OPPO F25 Pro 5G comes in two storage variants—retailing at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 256GB trim. The device will go on sale from March 5, 2024, at the OPPO e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets. It’s launch offers include:

Up to 10% instant cashback with leading bank cards, including SBI Cards and ICICI Bank.

Avail of no-cost EMI for up to 9 months.

Benefit from zero down payment schemes.

Access low down payment options from top financiers like Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, and IDFC First Bank.

Receive 180 days of screen damage protection.

OPPO F25 Pro 5G: Specifications

The F25 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED Display with a FHD+ 2412×1080 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, peak brightness of 1100 nits and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The F25 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip.

The OPPO handset gets 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

The smartphone has a 32MP IMX615 selfie camera. The rear camera setup consists of a 64 -megapixel f/1.7 primary camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device is IP65 rated as well.