Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ phones launched in India, price starts Rs 21,490

Oppo also teased the Oppo F19 smartphone which will be launched in India soon.

Advertisement

Oppo has today finally launched the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G smartphones in India today. Both devices feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, quad-camera setup, Android 11 and 4310mAh battery. In the series, the Oppo F19 Pro+ also supports 5G connectivity.

OPPO F19 series price in India



The Oppo F19 Pro 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 21,490 and will be available from Flipkart and Amazon starting from March 17. The 8GB + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 23,490 and will be available from March 25.

Advertisement

The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 25,990 and will be available from Amazon starting from March 17 with pre-orders starting today. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Both F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ come in Fluid Black and Space Silver colours.



Oppo also teased the Oppo F19 smartphone which will be launched in India soon.

OPPO F19 specs



Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ come with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate. Oppo F19 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options.



Oppo F19 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. Both come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.



For the camera, the Oppo F19 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle macro shooter, 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.



The Oppo F19 Pro also features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, both have a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.



Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ pack a 4,310mAh battery. Oppo F19 Pro+ comes with 50W fast charging while Oppo F19 Pro comes with 30W fast charging. Both run on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 out of the box.



Connectivity features are Dual 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.