Oppo F19 Pro+ appears on Geekbench with Android 11, 8GB RAM and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2021 10:58 am

The Oppo F19 Pro+ is the upcoming smartphone from the chinese smartphone maker that should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC

Oppo has already teased the next generation of F series devices and it's going to be the Oppo F19 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro+. The latter of the two has now been spotted on the benchmarking website revealing some of the specifications including software, RAM and storage information. 

 

Firstly, the listing (spotted by 91Mobiles first) suggests that the Oppo F19 Pro+ will run on Android 11 based on ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box. The MT6853V/TNZA processor by which the smartphone will be powered by, is believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC. 

 

F19 Pro+ Geekbench

 

All of this will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Geekbench listing reveals a score of 596 in single-core tests and 1767 in multi-core. The detailed specifications of the phone were recently leaked by known tipster Sudhanshu, and they are as follows:

 

Read More: Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro launching in India soon, teased on Amazon

 

Oppo F19 Pro+ Specifications (Rumored) 

 

The OPPO F19 Pro+ is expected to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout housing a 32MP selfie camera. On the rear, it will feature a triple camera system consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.  

 

As per him, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB RAM, similar to what the Geekbench listing suggests. The handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

 

Although we will have to wait for an official announcement from the company regarding pricing details, the Oppo F19 Pro+ is speculated to be priced around Rs 25,000 for the 8GB+128GB variant. 

