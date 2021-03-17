Advertisement

Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ now available for sale in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2021 12:30 pm

One can buy Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ from Amazon.in, Flipkart and mainline retail stores across the country.
Oppo launched the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G smartphones in India last week. Both the phones are now available for purchase in India.

The Oppo F19 Pro 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 21,490 and 8GB + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 23,490.

The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 25,990 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Both F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ come in Fluid Black and Space Silver colours.

One can buy the devices from Amazon.in, Flipkart and mainline retail stores across the country. In the series, the Oppo F19 Pro+ also supports 5G connectivity.

 

Oppo F19 series specs


Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ come with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate. Both come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo F19 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options.

Oppo F19 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For the camera, the Oppo F19 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle macro shooter, 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The Oppo F19 Pro also features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, both have a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ pack a 4,310mAh battery. Oppo F19 Pro+ comes with 50W fast charging while Oppo F19 Pro comes with 30W fast charging. Both run on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 out of the box.

Connectivity features are Dual 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Tags: Oppo

 

