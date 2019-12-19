Oppo A8 colour variants revealed by leaked renders

Oppo A8 will come in Red, Green and White colours.

Oppo is working on its upcoming A-series smartphone which is dubbed as Oppo A8. Earlier, the phone was found listed on Chinese regulatory website, TENAA revealing its key specifications. Now a poster of Oppo A8 has leaked online. which has revealed the back panel of the phone.



As per the leaked poster on Weibo, Oppo A8 will come in Red, Green and White colours. While the front panel of the phone is not shown in the image, the rear of the phone features a triple camera setup followed by an LED flash. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back panel of the phone. The volume button lies on the left side while the right side features power button.

As per earlier leaked specs on TENAA, Oppo A8 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, though it is not known whether it will feature a MediaTek chipset or Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

The phone will feature a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Oppo A8 will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel lens. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Oppo A8 phone will be backed by a 4230mAh battery, though it is not known whether it will feature fast charging support or not. It will run Android 9 Pie OS. The phone measures 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm and weighs 180 grams.