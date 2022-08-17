Oppo A57s full specs and renders surface online

Oppo launched the Oppo A57 earlier this year in India and Thailand. Now seems like the company will launch Oppo A57s device as well soon. Full specifications and images of the upcoming Oppo phone have now been leaked online.

Oppo A57s Leaked Specs

Ahead of the launch, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked all the details of the Oppo A57s on his Twitter handle. As per the leak, the phone will feature a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a teardrop notch. The screen will support an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Oppo A57s will pack a Helio G35 processor, which will be coupled with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. To expand the storage, it will feature a microSD card slot.

For optics, the device will feature a dual camera setup. It will consist of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. It will feature a 5,000mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging.

The phone will run on the Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 operating system. The connectivity options will include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.3, 5GHz Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It will also feature stereo speakers and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The phone is said to be priced around EUR 199 for the 4GB + 128GB model. Lastly, the device will measure 163.74 x 75.03 x 7.99 mm and weigh 187g.

Meanwhile, Oppo A57 (2022) is priced at Rs 13,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant. The smartphone is currently available for purchase from the official company website in Glowing Green and Glowing Black colour options.

It comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chip. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter.