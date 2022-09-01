Oppo A57e launched in India with Helio G35 SoC

HomeNewsOppo A57e launched in India with Helio G35 SoC

Oppo A57e has been launched in India with similar specifications to the Oppo A57. The device gets a 5000mAh battery.

By Abhishek Malhotra
  • Oppo A57e has launched in India
  • Oppo A57e comes with dual rear cameras
  • Oppo A57e has 33W fast charging

Oppo A57e has been officially launched in India as a new budget offering. The smartphone looks similar to the Oppo A57s in terms of specifications which was recently launched in Croatia, except for the camera sensors. The A57e comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

OPPO A57e costs Rs 13,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage variant in India. The device is offered in Green and Black colours and is available for purchase through Flipkart.

Oppo A57e Specifications

The Oppo A57e features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a teardrop notch. The screen supports an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. Oppo A57s packs an Helio G35 processor, which is coupled with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. To expand the storage, it features a microSD card slot.

For optics, the Oppo A57e sports dual rear cameras. It consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging.

The phone runs on the Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 operating system. The connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, 5GHz Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also features stereo speakers and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Lastly, the device measures 163.74 x 75.03 x 7.99 mm and weighs 187g.

Oppo A57s that were launched in Croatia had a slightly different camera setup, with the rest of the specifications remaining identical. It had a 50-megapixel primary sensor instead of the 13-megapixel one found on the A57e.

