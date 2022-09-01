Oppo A57e launched in India with Helio G35 SoC

Oppo A57e has been officially launched in India as a new budget offering. The smartphone looks similar to the Oppo A57s in terms of specifications which was recently launched in Croatia, except for the camera sensors. The A57e comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

OPPO A57e costs Rs 13,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage variant in India. The device is offered in Green and Black colours and is available for purchase through Flipkart.

Oppo A57e Specifications

The Oppo A57e features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a teardrop notch. The screen supports an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. Oppo A57s packs an Helio G35 processor, which is coupled with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. To expand the storage, it features a microSD card slot.

For optics, the Oppo A57e sports dual rear cameras. It consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging.

The phone runs on the Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 operating system. The connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, 5GHz Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also features stereo speakers and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Lastly, the device measures 163.74 x 75.03 x 7.99 mm and weighs 187g.

Oppo A57s that were launched in Croatia had a slightly different camera setup, with the rest of the specifications remaining identical. It had a 50-megapixel primary sensor instead of the 13-megapixel one found on the A57e.