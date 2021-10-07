Oppo A54s key details, price leaked online

Oppo A54 was launched earlier this year in India. Now the company is said to launch its successor called Oppo A54s in international markets later this year. The key details of Oppo A54s, along with its price, have now surfaced online.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has leaked the information. As per the leak, the Oppo A54s will come in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. For the colour, there will be two options — Pearl Blue and Crystal Black.

Further, the leaks also tell us about the price of the upcoming Oppo smartphone. According to the tipster, the Oppo A54s will be priced between EUR 200 – EUR 250 (approx. between Rs 17,200 and approx. Rs 21,600) in Europe.

The report says that if the phone comes in India, it will likely be priced at around Rs 15,000. Apart from these details, the leak does not reveal any other information about the phone. However, this phone is likely to come with upgraded specs of the Oppo A54 smartphone.

Oppo A54

Oppo A54 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. There is also a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 89.2 percent screen to body ratio. In addition, it packs a MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. It is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and there is a MicroSD slot for up to 256GB.

The phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There is a triple rear camera setup at the back. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for macro shots, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone is rated IPX4 for water resistance. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.