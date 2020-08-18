Advertisement

Oppo A53 tipped to launch soon, specifications leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 18, 2020 5:10 pm

Latest News

Oppo A53 will be backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
Oppo launched Oppo A52 smartphone in India in April this year and now the company seems to be working on its successor which is Oppo A53. The upcoming Oppo smartphone specifications have now leaked online.

It should be noted that Oppo originally launched the Oppo A53 back in 2015 and the new phone will be Oppo A53 2020. One should not be confused by such a move.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, citing an industry source, the Oppo A53 will sport a 6.53-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset. There will be two variants - 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Oppo A53

Oppo A53 will be backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The front camera will be 16-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch while on the back there will be triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The fingerprint sensor will be on the back too.

Since the recently launched Oppo A52 runs on Android 10, the Oppo A53 phone will also likely be running Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.1 on top.

The report also reveals that Oppo A53 has already received NBTC, EEC, FCC, BIS, TKDN, Indonesian and Indonesian Telecom certifications. So the phone might launch soon in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Western and European markets.

Latest News from Oppo

