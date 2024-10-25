HomeNewsOPPO A3x 4G Launched in India with Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1...

OPPO A3x 4G Launched in India with Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 SoC

Oppo A3x 4G has been announced in India with a new Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 processor, up to 4GB RAM, and much more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Oppo A3x 4g launched

Oppo has launched the Oppo A3x smartphone in India with a new 4G Qualcomm chipset called Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1. The new smartphone seems like a watered down version of the Oppo A3x 5G which was released globally and in India earlier in August this year.

Oppo A3x 4G: Price, Availability

The handset costs Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB trim. It is available in Nebula Red and Ocean Blue colours. As of now, there’s a Rs 4,000 discount available on both variants when purchasing from Oppo’s online store.

Oppo A3x 4G: Specifications

The Oppo A3x sports a 6.67-inch IPS display with resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a of 90Hz. The device supports up to 1000 nits of peak brightness, 264 ppi, and supports 16.7 million colours.

Then, it gets a single rear camera with an 8MP f/2.0 main sensor. There’s a 5MP f/2.2 sensor on the front for selfies. It packs a 5100mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The handset comes with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance certification and is also claimed to offer an IP54 rating.

The Oppo device is powered by the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 under the hood paired with 4GB LPDDR4x and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage which is expandable via a card.

It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm and a single mono speaker. There’s also 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 5, and GPS for wireless connectivity. It runs on ColorOS 14.0 based on 14.

Oppo A3x

Oppo A3x
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)4
  • Storage (GB)64, 128
  • Display6.67-inch, 1604 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera5MP
  • Primary Camera8MP
  • Battery5100mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

