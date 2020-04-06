  • 18:48 Apr 06, 2020

Oppo A12e specs appear on official site, key specs revealed

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2020 12:33 pm

Oppo A12e features a 6.2 inch HD+ display with resolution 720x1520 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio and 88.8% high-ratio screen.
Just after reports about a new Oppo A12 surfacing online, a new smartphpne dubbed Oppo A12e has surfaced on the company’s Vietnamese website. The listing was however removed shortly after that. It is said that the A12e is a re-branded version of the Oppo A3s that was launched in India back in 2018.

Oppo A12e features a 6.2 inch HD+ display with resolution 720x1520 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio and 88.8% high-ratio screen. It is powered by a 14nm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There’s also microSD card support.

In the software department, the Oppo A12e runs on ColorOS 5.1 skin, which is based on Android 8 Oreo. It is backed up by a 4230mAh battery. The device measures 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm and weighs in at 168 grams. There is no fingerprint scanner but it comes with face unlock.

On the camera front, it has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture sensors with LED flash and an 8-megapixel snapper with f/2.2 aperture. The primary camera on the device is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30 frames per second.

The phone retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and has some interesting music-centric features within the software - Music Party. When you want to amp up your music, the “Music Party” function can offer a fun solution for you and your friends. Open up a hotspot and connect multiple smartphones with ColorOS 5.1 or higher version OS to play the same track.


