Oppo A11s launched with Snapdragon 460 SoC and 5000mAh battery

Oppo has launched Oppo A11s as a budget phone in China. The device has a Snapdragon 460 SoC, a triple camera setup, ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery. Let’s take a detailed look at the Oppo A11s specs, price, and availability.

Oppo A11s price

The Oppo A11s phone was launched at Yuan 1,199, which is approx. Rs 13,700 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage storage model. There is also 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. It comes in Black and White colours.

The phone is on sale in China through multiple online retailers. Unfortunately, there is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specs

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 90Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner at the back for security.

Oppo A11s packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4605 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter. The phone also has face recognition as well.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 11. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Meanwhile, Oppo is said to be launching Oppo F19s smartphone in India soon. Now the phone has been spotted on a Bluetooth certification site. As per the Bluetooth listing, the upcoming Oppo smartphone carries the model number SM-A226B. Furthermore, the listing reveals that the phone will be equipped with support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.