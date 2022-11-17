Oppo A1 Pro with curved display, Vivo V21s 5G with Dimensity 800U SoC launched

Oppo and Vivo have announced new smartphones including the Oppo A1 Pro and the Vivo V21s 5G, respectively. While the A1 Pro has been launched in China, the V21s 5G has arrived in Taiwan. The Oppo A1 Pro is the first Pro device in Oppo’s A-series smartphone lineup.

Oppo A1 Pro Specifications, Price

The Oppo A1 Pro comes in three variants including 8GB + 128GB priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,500), 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,800), and 12GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,200). It will be available in three colour options, namely Moon Sea Black, Dawn Gold, and Morning Rain Blue.

The Oppo A1 Pro sports a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rate, and 950 nits peak brightness. The device can cover 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and has a 93% screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, it comes with a 108MP main camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Next, it packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 13 based ColorOS 13 out of the box. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth.

Vivo V21s 5G Specifications, Price

The Vivo V21s 5G costs NT$ 11,490 (approx Rs 30,050) in Taiwan. It is available in two colours, such as Dark Blue and Colourful.

The Vivo V21s 5G sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2404 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it features the Dimensity 800U chipset, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

At the back, the device features a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel f/1.79 main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro camera. At the front, you get a 44MP f/2.0 selfie sensor with OIS.

The device is backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. For connectivity, there’s a dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12.