HomeNewsOneUI 5.0 beta could roll out for Galaxy S22 series next month

OneUI 5.0 beta could roll out for Galaxy S22 series next month

Galaxy S22 series may get a new Android 13 beta next month.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Samsung s22 Series OneUI 5.0

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series could get new OneUI 5 beta next month
  • OneUI 5 could go official in October
  • Galaxy S22 series OneUI 5 beta could launch in July

Samsung is often that brand which becomes one of the first to roll out the latest version of Android for its devices. A new report states that Samsung could begin rolling out the beta version of OneUI 5.0 for its flagship Galaxy S22 series beginning next month. This version of OneUI should be based on Android 13.

As per the latest report from SamMobile, Samsung is gearing up to release the new OneUI 5.0 Beta version for its Galaxy S22 series smartphones next month. The report claims that the beta will be released in the third week of July. The report further adds that the stable version will be released in October of this year.

There’s no official confirmation from Samsung regarding the rollout so one should take this information with a pinch of salt. In related news to Samsung, the brand could be planning to launch two new M series devices in India, including the Galaxy M13 4G and the Galaxy M13 5G. The Galaxy M13 4G debuted back in May while the 5G variant has appeared on a bunch of certification websites.

The Galaxy M13 5G will sport a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 269 ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700 with up to 2.2GHz of clock speed. The device will be available in two configurations.

The base variant will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage while there’ll be a 6GB + 128GB variant as well. The handset will also support RAM Plus feature, which is Samsung’s moniker for Virtual RAM.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleNothing Phone (1) will be sold offline in India via Reliance Digital?
Next articlePoco F4 5G: Top 5 Alternatives you can checkout
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.