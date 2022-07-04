OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro launched in India with OxygenPlay 2.0, Dolby Audio

OnePlus today announced the launch of the latest OnePlus TV Y series 50 Y1S Pro. It features a 50-inch 4K UHD display and extends a connected ecosystem experience.

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro has been introduced as a new screen size variant in addition to the OnePlus TV Y Series 43 Y1S Pro which was launched earlier this year.

Priced at Rs 32,999, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro is available on Amazon.in, as well as OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and the major offline partner stores.

Customers can avail the following offers:

Axis Bank customers can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs 3000 upon purchase of the new OnePlus TVs.

Customers can avail no-cost EMI offers up to 9 months for the same across major bank transactions on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in, and can similarly avail the same on Axis Bank transactions upon purchase of new OnePlus TVs in offline stores

Amazon customers can further gain a complimentary Amazon Prime subscription of 12 months upon purchase of the new OnePlus TV on Amazon.in

These offers are applicable across Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro Specifications

Equipped with an upgraded 4K UHD display, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro comes with MEMC technology which can upscale content refresh rate for smoother visuals. There’s support for 10-bit colour depth feature as well. The TV 50 Y1S Pro offers an Ultra HD display along with HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format support.

The new OnePlus TV has Android TV 10.0 OS where one can use the Google Assistant function embedded into the software to control the OnePlus TVs. Users can also enable the special ALLM feature (Auto Low Latency Mode) for a faster gaming experience. Further, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro also features MultiCast and Google Duo support.

Read More: Got a OnePlus Nord 2? Skip the OnePlus Nord 2T!

Other features of the new TV include Smart Manager, Kids Mode, Game Mode and more. The device is further tightly integrated with other OnePlus device such as the OnePlus Buds where users of the Buds and Buds Pro can also automatically pause the TV by removing the earphone from their ear and then resume watching once the earphones are put back on.

As for OnePlus Watch users, when the Watch senses that the user has fallen asleep, the Smart Sleep Control feature will switch off the OnePlus TV immediately. Users can also use a click on their wrist to browse through content, manage the TV volume, and change other settings.

In addition, there’s OnePlus Connect 2.0 which allows users to use their smartphone as a remote control for their TV. User may also use the OnePlus TV to connect up to five devices at once. As a newly added feature, users may now use the OnePlus Connect capabilities without a Wi-Fi or data connection, managing the TV or casting local movies without relying on Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Then there’s OxygenPlay 2.0 skin on top of the OS. Lastly, as for audio, you get 24W speakers with support Dolby Audio.