OnePlus to launch OnePlus 8T 5G flagship smartphone on October 14

OnePlus has today announced it will globally unveil its newest flagship device, the OnePlus 8T 5G, on October 14 at 7:30 pm IST.



The OnePlus 8T 5G launch event will be streamed online on October 14 at 7:30 pm IST on the company website. The phone will be available on Amazon India device as the listing has shown up on Amazon India's homepage.



Following the launch earlier this year of the OnePlus 8 Series, the company’s first full lineup of 5G-enabled flagship smartphones, the upcoming OnePlus 8T 5G will feature a range of new and improved technologies that will elevate the OnePlus experience to new heights.



Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus said "OnePlus is always looking for opportunities to bring the latest technology to our tech-savvy users as soon as we feel it meets our high standards. With the upcoming OnePlus 8T, we are once again raising the bar for ourselves in terms of the overall user experience, thanks to some new features that we are excited to introduce for the first time in a OnePlus device. I am confident that the OnePlus 8T will once again exceed expectations and deliver an unparalleled flagship experience."