OnePlus reveals a bunch of offers for its 7th Birthday

OnePlus is introducing a bunch of offers for Red Cable Club members on the occasion of the 1st anniversary of Red Cable Club as well as the company's 7th birthday.

OnePlus is celebrating its 7th birthday today on 17th of December along with the 1st anniversary of Red Cable Club, an exclusive place for the OnePlus customers filled with various offers and benefits.

The company is offering big discounts on its products including the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus TV and other accessories.

Offers for all customers

OnePlus announced that customers who will purchase phones from OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app can avail up to Rs 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank card transactions and Easy EMI options, and up to 10 per cent cashback on select American Express Card transactions. Additionally, one can also avail a complimentary Rs 500 discount voucher while making purchases from OnePlus's own app or website

The first 10 OnePlus 8T customers who buy the phone at a OnePlus Experience stores on 17th of December will get a complimentary Rs 3,000 accessories coupon.

Similarly, 11th to 30th OnePlus 8T customers will get a Rs 2000 accessory coupon and 30th to 70th 8T customers will get Rs 500 accessories coupon. These coupons will be valid for use within a month of them being issued. EMI schemes with Bajaj Finance Limited are also available for ease of purchase.

If one goes to purchase the OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 8 on Amazon, they can get an instant discount of Rs 2000 and Rs 3000 respectively when using a HDFC Bank card for transaction.

In addition, customers buying OnePlus smartphones from the OnePlus Store app can also avail a complimentary Rs 500 discount voucher while making purchases.

Select OnePlus Audio products on Amazon and Flipkart are also on a 10% discount. The OnePlus Power Bank is also available at a special price of Rs 777.

Talking about the TVs, the OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch and 43-inch models are getting an extra discount of Rs 1,000 and will be available at Rs 13,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. If one purchases the TV using a HDFC credit card, credit card EMI, or even debit card EMI, they can avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000. No Cost EMI option is also available for a period of 6 or 12 months.

OnePlus also has a monthly ‘Bowl of Happiness’ lucky draw on Red Cable Day, where-in you could win an exciting gift from OnePlus.

Offers for Red Cable Club Members

The company also announced Red Cable Life membership. With this membership, users get access to a bunch of benefits including 12 months of extended warranty, 12 months of 50 GB cloud storage and priority service, and an additional 12-month complimentary membership of Amazon Prime.

On Red Cable Privé, you can participate in the OnePlus Anniversary Lucky draw on 17th Dec and win some exciting rewards such as offers on OnePlus products and loads of RedCoins, that can be used later to buy some other products from OnePlus as it will reduce the original price of that particular product.

On the Red Cable Club homepage, OnePlus has provided upgrade offers for OnePlus 3 to 6T device users where users will get Free Red Cable Pro subscription & a OnePlus Powerbank on purchase of OnePlus 8, 8 Pro or 8T devices. Users can avail this benefit from 17th to 31st Dec.

At the OnePlus Experience Stores, members can get additional discount when they exchange an old device while purchasing a new one on 17th Dec.

Further, if you head to OnePlus Service center on 17th Dec for a device repair, the company will waive off 100% of your service charges and will also offer up to 15% off on the spare parts fee.

From 25th December onwards, OnePlus will offer the Red Cable Care and Red Cable Life plans at special prices on Red Cable Privé.