OnePlus Nord vs Realme X7 Pro: Is Old still the gold?

The OnePlus Nord that launched back in July of 2020 still stands strong against today's mid-rangers, but does it hold its position in front of Realme X7 Pro?

Realme has launched its latest X7 series of smartphones in India out of which the Realme X7 Pro is seemingly competing with the OnePlus Nord. If we talk about the price tag, OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 25,000 for the base variant, the Realme X7 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 for the single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Whereas on the Nord, you get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at the Rs 30k price tag. Let's take a look at which one provides a better value for the money.

Display

The OnePlus Nord is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate. The Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1200nits brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Realme X7 Pro definitely wins the segment here with a higher refresh rate meaning you will get a much smoother experience. Also, a higher-touch sampling rate means the touchscreen will be more responsive to your touch resulting in quicker operations and a much more fluid experience.

Performance & Software

The OnePlus Nord is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the other hand, Realme X7 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The phone is loaded with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of RAM and Storage Nord is better placed while Realme X7 Pro that will give you a much better gaming experience. Day-to-day usage on both devices should be smooth without any hiccups.

In software terms, the OnePlus Nord has already got a beta update of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 which is the latest software currently. The X7 Pro still runs on Android 10 on top of Realme UI 2.0. This depends on the user as per which software skin they would like more as both of them are well-performing and feature-packed.

Battery

The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support whereas the OnePlus Nord has a 4000mAh battery and it comes with Warp Charge 30T 30W fast charging support.

The battery backup depends on the usage patterns of the consumer and on the software optimizations as well. You might get a similar battery backup on both of them as a bigger battery is powering a 120Hz display on X7 Pro whereas the Nord's battery is powering just a 90Hz display. For charging speeds, the X7 Pro will charge much faster than Nord but it will also mean quicker battery degradation over a long period of time.

Cameras

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

The Realme X7 Pro is also loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

Both the phones have a quad-camera setup and the winner would depend on real-world picture samples. Considering the Realme X7 Pro has a better primary sensor in terms of on-paper specifications, we can say X7 pro has an edge.

In our opinion, if you have a budget of Rs 30,000, then the Realme X7 Pro is without a doubt, the winner of this comparison. But if you have a strict budget less than that of Rs 30k, then the Nord provides a better value.