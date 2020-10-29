OnePlus Nord receiving OxygenOS 10.5.9 update with October 2020 security patch and Game Space features

The OnePlus Nord update adds gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode.

OnePlus Nord is now receiving a new software update for OxygenOS, which brings new features along with October 2020 security patch. This time the new software update comes with version OxygenOS 10.5.9.AC01DA to the smartphone in India.



The update is being rolled out in India and major global markets. In Europe and global regions, the OnePlus Nord is receiving OxygenOS 10.5.9.AC01BA and 10.5.9.AC01AA respectively.



The OxygenOS 10.5.9 software update was announced on the OnePlus forum. According to a post on the OnePlus forums, the update improves system stability and general bug fixes.



The update adds gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only heads up and block just for your immersive gaming experience. It adds quick reply feature in a small window for Whatsapp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode).



The update further adds mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out. It improves Bluetooth connection stability and network stability.



OnePlus says the update is being rolled out in stages and should reach your device very soon. If you have not received a notification for the update, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates.





You can check the full changelog below:

System

1. Updated Android security patch to 2020.10

2. Improved system stability and general bug fixes



Game Space

1. Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only heads up and block just for your immersive gaming experience

2. Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Whatsapp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

3. Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out



Bluetooth

1. Improved Bluetooth connection stability



Network

1. Improved network stability