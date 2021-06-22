OnePlus Nord N200 to get only one major Android update and three years of security patches

OnePlus will also provide three years of “maintenance updates” to the N200 including minor updates from OnePlus as well as security patches

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord N200 5G smartphone in select markets. Now it has been revealed that Nord N200 will only get one major Android update.



Speaking to 9to5Google this week, OnePlus confirmed that it will provide one major software update. Since the phone launched with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, it probably means it will receive an update to Android 12. This will be the first and last Android update for the handset.

OnePlus will also provide three years of “maintenance updates” to the N200 including minor updates from OnePlus as well as security patches

This is similar to that of the OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 which were launched last year. They are eligible for only one big Android 11 software update with three years of security updates. OnePlus Nord N100 and OnePlus Nord N10 5G are yet to receive Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord N200 5G features a 6.49-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate support, 405ppi pixel density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC with 4 GB RAM. It has 64 GB of UFS 2.1 storage and a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion up to 256GB.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor. The phone has a hole-punch camera cutout on the display for the 16MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture.



OnePlus Nord N200 5G packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box.