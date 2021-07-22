OnePlus Nord discontinued ahead of Nord 2 5G launch today

OnePlus is all set to launch Nord 2 5G in India today. Now ahead of the launch, the OnePlus Nord has been apparently discontinued. For those of you unaware, the Nord 2 is the successor to the original Nord that was launched in the country last year.

A new report from BGR India has claimed that the company on Thursday morning discontinued the original Nord in India. The report reveals that the mid-range OnePlus handset was available for purchase until stocks lasted. And now, it is not available for sale anymore.

The Nord is listed as out-of-stock on the company’s official India website. When we checked the device on Amazon Indi, we found that it is no longer listed there either. The report claims that the phone is no longer available for purchase in offline stores.

The OnePlus Nord was launched at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

OnePlus Nord Specs

OnePlus Nord is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.

It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord is loaded with a quad-camera setup. There is a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

For the front, there is a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

The OnePlus Nord is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with Wrap Charge 30T 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.