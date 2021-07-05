OnePlus Nord CE 5G receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 update in India

OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched last month in India. Now the phone has started receiving a new system update. The software updates bring fixes along with camera and system improvements for the handset.

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.2.4 update for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. It brings June 2021 Android security patch level as well. You can check for the update manually by going to Settings > System > System updates.

The new update improves the face unlock experience and the charging speed. In addition, it further improved the system stability and fixed known issues.

Apart from this, the update also improves the camera performance. For example, it reduces noise in dark areas of NIGHSCAPE photos. Additionally, it also optimises the video call experience.

The phone got OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 and OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 updates in June, just one week after its launch.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the 8GB and 12GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 27,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G packs a 4,500 battery with 30T Plus Warp charging from 0 to 70% in 30 minutes. The phone runs Android 11 with the company’s custom OxygenOS 11 promise of 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture.