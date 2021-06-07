OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S price leaked ahead of India launch

OnePlus has already confirmed that the smartphone measures 7.9mm in thickness and will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone and OnePlus TV U1S in India on June 10 at the Summer Launch Event at 7:00 pm IST. Now ahead of the launch, an offer page spotted on OnePlus India’s website has accidentally revealed the price of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

As per Tipster Ishan Agarwal tweet, the HDFC Bank offer page revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G would be priced at Rs 22,999 in India. Customers will get a Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit/Debit card transactions. So the effective price of the phone will be Rs 21,999 in India for HDFC bank cardholders. The bank offer will be valid between 11th June to 15th September 2021.

Furthermore, another tweet by the same tipster reveals that the OnePlus TV U1S three models - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch are tipped to be Rs 39,999, Rs 48,999 Rs 64,999, respectively. HDFC Bank cards holders will get a discount of Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 4,000, respectively taking their price down to Rs 37,999, Rs 45,999, and Rs 60,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, a teaser poster on Amazon spotted briefly by Gizmochina said OnePlus Nord CE 5G would feature a vertically aligned triple rear camera with the flash sitting right beside the camera module. The poster suggests OnePlus Nord CE 5G may have a 64-megapixel main camera, WarpCharge 30T Plus charging, and a big 4,500mAh battery. OnePlus has already confirmed that the smartphone measures 7.9mm in thickness and will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be exclusively available on Amazon in India. It will reportedly feature a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will pack a 4,500 battery with 30W fast-charging support.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel OmniVision sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone may feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will run Android 11 with the company's custom OxygenOS 11.

The Nord CE 5G pre-orders will start in the country on June 11 for Red Club members, and the open sale will start on June 16.