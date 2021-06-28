OnePlus Nord 2 spotted with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 8GB RAM

OnePlus is currently working on the successor of the first Nord smartphone. Called as OnePlus Nord 2, the phone has been spotted on the AI Benchmarking site revealing a few of its specifications.

OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to be a rebadged Realme X9 Pro which has already leaked recently.

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset. In addition, the device will come with global 5G connectivity support. Furthermore, the chipset also supports 5G dual SIM dual standby. Further, his tweet also reveals that OnePlus Nord 2 will come with 8GB RAM.

OnePlus Nord 2 Specs (Rumoured)

As per earlier leaked specs, the OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen. There will be a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will likely debut in two storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will be backed up by a 4,500 mAh battery with at least 30W or 65W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 2 will have a triple rear camera system with a 50 MP Sony IMX766, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP sensor likely to be a macro or depth. At the front, the phone gets a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

We expect more information regarding specifications, features, variants and pricing to surface online soon. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more details.

OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date

It is expected that OnePlus Nord 2 will launch in July in India. To recall OnePlus Nord was launched in the Indian market in July last year at a price tag of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.