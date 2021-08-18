OnePlus Nord 2 receiving a new OxygenOS update in India

OnePlus has rolled out a new OxygenOS update to its OnePlus Nord 2 in India. The phone was launched this year in India and Europe. The update brings system stability and camera improvements.

OnePlus is rolling out the software update with firmware number DN2101_11_A.09​ in India. It has a firmware number DN2103_11_A.09 for global variants.

As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users, and a broader rollout will commence in a few days.

To manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates. You can check for the update manually by going to Settings > System > System updates.

As per the changelog posted on OnePlus community, the new update optimizes the notification feature of the Community app. It improves system stability and fixed, known issues.

Apart from this, the update also improves the camera performance. Further it optimizes the HDR feature experience. However, it does not come with any Android security patch.

Nord 2 Update Features

System Optimized the notification feature of the Community app Improved system stability and fixed, known issues

Camera Further optimized the HDR feature experience Further improved the camera performance

Network Fixed the issue of unable to enable the Wi-Fi hotspot

Gallery Optimized the UI effect, bringing a better experience Improved the loading speed of previewing pictures



Specs

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen. The display is HDR10+ certified with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset powers the smartphone.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup on the rear. The sensors include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel Mono cam. On the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera for selfies.

Moving on, for the battery, it is backed up by a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging.