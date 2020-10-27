OnePlus Launches OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100

OnePlus has launched 2 new phones under its Nord series, the Nord N10 with 5G functionality and the Nord N100

OnePlus has released two new phones without making much hype, called the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100. Both these phones come under the Nord series and are releasing in Europe initially with a price tag of GBP 329 (approx Rs. 32,000) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Nord N10 5G and GBP 179 (approx Rs. 17,300) for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of Nord N100.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord N10 features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 690 5G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. OnePlus is also providing SD-Card memory expansion support for the first time, up to 512GB. Also, the phone comes with dual stereo speakers.

The device runs on OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10.

For the cameras, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor as well as a secondary sensor with a 119-degree ultra-wide lens. The other two sensors include dedicated macro as well as monochrome shooters. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The device is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports the company's Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

OnePlus Nord N100 Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N100 is a more budget-centric device featuring a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage along with memory card expansion support.

It has a triple rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with a bokeh lens and a macro shooter. There is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.