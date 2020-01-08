  • 17:30 Jan 08, 2020

OnePlus introduces Optimized Charging feature, will protect your phone from overcharging

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2020 3:51 pm

Latest News

In order to use this feature, users need to go to Settings > Battery and turn on Optimized Charging feature.
OnePlus has announced a new feature for its users to protect their devices from overcharging. Dubbed as Optimized Charging, the feature will be available soon to OnePlus smartphones. 

 

The latest feature is currently available with latest OxygenOS beta builds for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, though there is no information available when it will reach older OnePlus smartphones. Coming back to the feature, it will basically protect the smartphone’s battery from overcharging. 

 

With this feature, the battery will be charged to 80 per cent initially when you plug it for overnight charging. The charging will be temporarily suspended using the ‘user sleep cycle detection’ feature. The company claims that the phone will stay 80 per cent for most of the night, even though it is connected to the charger the whole time. However, it will finish the charging to 100 per cent before user’s wake up time, first alarm or first event. “After a few weeks, it will learn that you consistently wake up and take your OnePlus off charge at 8 AM, for example,” the company said in a blog post. 

 

In order to use this feature, users need to go to Settings > Battery and turn on Optimized Charging feature. The company says that it will collect relevant data, which will be stored on-device and will learn from the user’s daily routine. The brand further says that when the feature is active, it will be shown on the Battery icon and a muted notification will be displayed in the drop-down notification. One can also disable the mode by tapping the Continue Charging button in the drop-down notification.

Latest News from OnePlus

