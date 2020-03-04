OnePlus introduces OnePlus TV Product Ninjas programme in India

Dubbed as OnePlus TV Product Ninjas Programme, community members can apply for it by March 09, 2020.

OnePlus has today announced the launch of its new programme for its OnePlus TV community. Dubbed as OnePlus TV Product Ninjas Programme, community members can apply for it by March 09, 2020.

Similar to OnePlus Open Ear Forum, the brand will invite community members to contribute to the brand’s efforts towards the Smart TV, IoT segment and co-creating localised features with the OnePlus TV team.

The company has revealed that the programme will be a mix of online activities and offline workshops. Users will engage in discussions with the OnePlus product team and fellow members to contribute to different aspects of the OnePlus TV.

OnePlus has revealed that as a Product Ninja, members will get exclusive OnePlus product perks. More information will be disclosed at the onset of the programme. Furthermore, one member will get a ‘big’ prize for being an ‘outstanding contributor’.

Addressing the new OnePlus TV Product Ninjas program, Todd Wang, Product Manager for OnePlus TV, India shared, “Ever since its launch in India, OnePlus TV has been garnering a lot of interest among our community and Indian users at large. By introducing the new community program, we hope to empower our community and play a more integral role in our product development efforts and help us set new benchmarks globally. As a community-centric, brand we look forward to working with a whole new set of creative minds in the country,”