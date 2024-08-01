OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Full Specs and Design Leaked

OnePlus recently debuted the Nord Buds 3 Pro and it is now prepping the launch of its next earbuds, which will be its flagship earbuds and will be the successor to last year’s OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3 have now been leaked in detail, including its renders as well as the specifications and features.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Leaked Design

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will depart from the design its predecessors have used. The Buds get a design similar to that of the Nord Buds 3 Pro, with a cobble-shaped case that will have a leather finish, similar to what Marshall earbuds have. The buds will be available in two shades, including Midnight Opus (Black) and Lunar Radiance (Gold).

Further, the stems will be glossy and will have a contrasty look with the matte-finish earbuds and ear tips. The buds will have the L and R engravings for easy identification. In addition, the text “Co-created with Dynaudio” is written on each earbud confirming another year of partnership between the brands. The ONEPLUS logo is engraved on the front of the case.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Leaked Specifications

the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will offer up to 43 hours of battery life, which is 4 hours more than its predecessor. A 10-minute charge will give you 5 hours of music playback, as per the leaked report by Smartprix.

The buds will be IP55-rated and will use the latest Bluetooth v5.4 which means you can get ultra-low Latency audio at up to 94 milliseconds. The Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation will also be improved, where it is bumped up to 50 dB (up from 49 dB on the Buds Pro 2). Conversations and voice calls will be twice as clear, thanks to improved noise cancelling.

Then, the buds will offer multiple sound modes, where Dynaudio EQ will be a major highlight for the Buds Pro 3. It will offer users preset EQs, including personalized ones for different music genres, ensuring “meticulously balanced notes.” Then, the Buds Pro 3 will also offer dual connection support, which means you can connect to two devices at the same time, whether it’s Android, iOS, Windows, smartphones, tablets, or computers.

Finally, the buds will feature a dual driver setup including an 11 mm woofer and a 6 mm tweeter, each with its own DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter). They’ll support LHDC 5.0 audio codec, providing stereo-grade clarity and depth with up to 1 Mbps bitrate and 24-bit/192 kHz audio.