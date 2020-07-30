OnePlus asks retailers to stop selling its phones online: Report

All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) have written the letters to OnePlus condemning the latest move.

Advertisement

OnePlus has reportedly asked the offline retailers to stop selling its smartphones online. All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) have written the letters to OnePlus condemning the latest move.

As per a report by The Economic Times, OnePlus sent a mail to its partner retailers to stop online sales of their products. The retailers started selling OnePlus products online since the pandemic restricts buyers from coming into the stores. The report highlights that the OnePlus initially supported this move, however, it has not asked the retailers to stop selling its products online.

AIMRA said that if OnePlus does not allow them to sell online during the COVID-19 pandemic, they will approach the Centre and they might even completely boycott the brand. AIMRA President Arvinder Khurana said that over 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases are reported in the country, which has resulted in consumers going for online purchases even from the offline stores.

Advertisement

AIMRA said that the retailers are now setting up their e-store and mobile app as per the Digital India initiative. "A Chinese brand not agreeing to let retailers sell online is not only against the law of the country and the Honourable Prime Minister's vision but will also not be taken in the right political sense. It will reflect poorly upon a Chinese company's inability to co-operate towards a healthier Indian economy," AIMRA said.

An OnePlus spokesperson said the company values its relationship with offline retail partners and attribute the partnership with them for success in the Indian market. "We are continuously and consistently working with them to strengthen this relation, and maintain a healthy stock supply aligned with the market dynamics," the spokesperson told the publication.