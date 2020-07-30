Advertisement

OnePlus asks retailers to stop selling its phones online: Report

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 30, 2020 11:55 am

Latest News

All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) have written the letters to OnePlus condemning the latest move.
Advertisement

OnePlus has reportedly asked the offline retailers to stop selling its smartphones online. All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) have written the letters to OnePlus condemning the latest move. 

 

As per a report by The Economic Times, OnePlus sent a mail to its partner retailers to stop online sales of their products. The retailers started selling OnePlus products online since the pandemic restricts buyers from coming into the stores. The report highlights that the OnePlus initially supported this move, however, it has not asked the retailers to stop selling its products online. 

 

AIMRA said that if OnePlus does not allow them to sell online during the COVID-19 pandemic, they will approach the Centre and they might even completely boycott the brand. AIMRA President Arvinder Khurana said that over 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases are reported in the country, which has resulted in consumers going for online purchases even from the offline stores. 

 

Advertisement

AIMRA said that the retailers are now setting up their e-store and mobile app as per the Digital India initiative. "A Chinese brand not agreeing to let retailers sell online is not only against the law of the country and the Honourable Prime Minister's vision but will also not be taken in the right political sense. It will reflect poorly upon a Chinese company's inability to co-operate towards a healthier Indian economy," AIMRA said. 

 

An OnePlus spokesperson said the company values its relationship with offline retail partners and attribute the partnership with them for success in the Indian market. "We are continuously and consistently working with them to strengthen this relation, and maintain a healthy stock supply aligned with the market dynamics," the spokesperson told the publication.

 

OnePlus partners with IN10 Media Network to bring EPIC ON to OnePlus TV

OnePlus Nord fails durability test

OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 690 processor reportedly in works

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone with 6000mAh battery and TWS Minipod M1 launched in India

Realme X2 receives new update with July Android Security Patch and other fixes

Friendship Day 2020: Top 5 budget smartphones you can gift to your friend

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies