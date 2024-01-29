OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Detailed: The New Nord?

OnePlus recently concluded the launch of its flagship OnePlus 12 series in global markets and in India. That doesn’t mean that the brand has forgotten about its mid-range lineup, as OnePlus now seems to be working on a new Ace series smartphone called the OnePlus Ace 3V whose key specifications have now been leaked.

OnePlus Ace 3V: Key Specifications (Leaked)

The key specifications of the Ace 3V were shared via a Chinese leaker (via Gizmochina). The Ace 3V is supposed to sport an OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset may draw power from a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip.

Further, it may be backed up by a 5,500mAh battery that supports 100W charging. In addition, the device will be equipped with a plastic frame and a glass back. Moreover, the handset could have two variants, one with a flat and one with a curved-edge display.

Aside from this, there’s no word on the camera specifications of the handset, as well as RAM and storage variants. However, we assume it should at least get 8GB of RAM and could go up to 512GB of storage.

OnePlus Ace 3V: Could It Be Nord 4/5?

Last year, the OnePlus Ace 2V was launched in China and remained exclusive to the region. However, it was launched as the OnePlus Nord 3 in India, and there’s a high chance that OnsPlus will repeat the same strategy with the OnePlus Ace 3V. Furthermore, it could launch as either the OnePlus Nord 4 or Nord 5 as the brand isn’t fond of the number ‘4’.

The OnePlus Ace 2V debuted in March, and it could be possible that OnePlus may also be eyeing a similar launch window for this year. However, no official confirmation has been shared on the brand’s part, and we’ll have to wait for a while before that happens.