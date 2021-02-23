OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e specifications leaked online

OnePlus 9 Pro is said to sport an AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

OnePlus is said to launch the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones in March this year. The series is likely to include Oneplus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and another affordable model which may be called OnePlus 9 Lite or OnePlus 9e. Now the key specifications of OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9e have leaked online.



OnePlus 9 Pro rumoured specifications



As per the leak by Techmania, the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to sport an AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. Earlier rumours revealed a 6.7-inch screen for the phone. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.



OnePlus 9 Pro could pack a 4,500mAh battery with reverse wireless charging. As per earlier rumours, the phone will come with 65W wired charging support and 45W wireless charging capability.



For the camera, the leak suggests that OnePlus 9 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3.3x zoom telephoto lens. The camera also houses LED flash.



As per recently leaked live images of the OnePlus 9 Pro, there will be a Hasselblad branding on the camera housing at the back. OnePlus has this time partnered with Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad.





OnePlus 9e rumoured specifications





For the rumoured specifications of OnePlus 9e or OnePlus 9 Lite, the report says that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.



OnePlus 9e or OnePlus 9 Lite is said to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera as well. On the battery front, the phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh.



Advertisement