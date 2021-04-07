OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.2.2.3 update in India

The new update brings camera and battery improvements.

After getting OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update just yesterday, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have now started receiving OxygenOS 11.2.2.3 update in India. The new update brings camera and battery improvements.

This is their third software update since their launch in March. The phones received their first update just a day after their launch.

The new update for OnePlus 9 Pro is arriving as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE15DA in India while the global and European versions are receiving the update as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE15BA and 11.2.3.3.LE15AA respectively.

The OnePlus 9 will get the update as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE25DA in India and OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE25BA in Europe and OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE25AA in other global markets.

As usual, OnePlus said that this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days.

Changelog

System

Improved the power consumption performance to extend the battery life

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Camera

Improved the shooting and recording experience

Network

Improved the stability of telecommunication functions

Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability