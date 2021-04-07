Advertisement

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.2.2.3 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 07, 2021 10:49 am

Latest News

The new update brings camera and battery improvements.

After getting OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update just yesterday, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have now started receiving OxygenOS 11.2.2.3 update in India. The new update brings camera and battery improvements.

 

This is their third software update since their launch in March. The phones received their first update just a day after their launch

 

The new update for OnePlus 9 Pro is arriving as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE15DA in India while the global and European versions are receiving the update as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE15BA and 11.2.3.3.LE15AA respectively.

 

The OnePlus 9 will get the update as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE25DA in India and OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE25BA in Europe and OxygenOS 11.2.3.3.LE25AA in other global markets.

 

As usual, OnePlus said that this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days.

 

Changelog

 

System
Improved the power consumption performance to extend the battery life
Fixed known issues and improved system stability

 

Camera
Improved the shooting and recording experience

 

Network
Improved the stability of telecommunication functions
Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability

 

Latest News from OnePlus

 

Image gallery

