  • 17:49 Jan 14, 2020

Advertisement

OnePlus 8 receives BIS Certification

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 14, 2020 4:13 pm

Latest News

OnePlus 8 could be debuting in India soon.
Advertisement

OnePlus is currently working on OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones which are all said to launch this year. Now the OnePlus 8 smartphone has been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The appearance on the BIS indicates that smartphone could be debuting in India.

 

The listing first spotted by NashVilleChaterClass and it revealed the OnPlus 8 carries model number IN2011. The OnePlus 8 Pro that is believed to have the IN2023 model number was yesterday spotted on Geekbench revealing its key specs. As per the listing, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865. The Geekbench listing goes by the name GALILEI IN2023 and it suggests that the phone will have 12GB of RAM and come with Android 10 out of the box.

Advertisement

OnePlus 8

Earlier, OnePlus 8 Lite live images were leaked online. OnePlus 8 Lite is reported to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor. Multiple reports suggest that the phone will come with 8GB of RAM and it will be available in two storage options including 128GB and 256GB. 

 

On the camera front, the phone will come with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone might come loaded with a 16-megapixel shooter. The OnePlus 8 Lite is said to feature 4,000mAh battery along with 30W fast charging solution. It could come with IP53 certification along with a stereo speakers.

OnePlus 8 Pro to come with 120Hz refresh rate display: Report

Alleged OnePlus 8 Pro spotted with dual punch-hole display

Alleged OnePlus 8 Pro gets certified, tipped to sport dual-mode 5G connectivity

OnePlus 8 Pro appears on Geekbench with 12GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 leaks OnePlus 8 specs OnePlus 8 launch

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme 5i to go on sale in India tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip renders surface online

Black Shark 3 to come with 120Hz refresh rate, Quad HD+ display

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies