OnePlus 8 receives BIS Certification

OnePlus 8 could be debuting in India soon.

OnePlus is currently working on OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones which are all said to launch this year. Now the OnePlus 8 smartphone has been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The appearance on the BIS indicates that smartphone could be debuting in India.

The listing first spotted by NashVilleChaterClass and it revealed the OnPlus 8 carries model number IN2011. The OnePlus 8 Pro that is believed to have the IN2023 model number was yesterday spotted on Geekbench revealing its key specs. As per the listing, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865. The Geekbench listing goes by the name GALILEI IN2023 and it suggests that the phone will have 12GB of RAM and come with Android 10 out of the box.

Earlier, OnePlus 8 Lite live images were leaked online. OnePlus 8 Lite is reported to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor. Multiple reports suggest that the phone will come with 8GB of RAM and it will be available in two storage options including 128GB and 256GB.

On the camera front, the phone will come with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone might come loaded with a 16-megapixel shooter. The OnePlus 8 Lite is said to feature 4,000mAh battery along with 30W fast charging solution. It could come with IP53 certification along with a stereo speakers.