OnePlus 8 Lite live images, render shows triple-camera setup

OnePlus is reportedly working on a Lite version of its upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 8. Dubbed as OnePlus 8 Lite, live images and new renders have emerged online revealing some key details.

To start with, the Slashleaks posted live images of the upcoming smartphone. The image shows the back panel of the OnePlus 8 Lite smartphone. The image reveals that the phone will come loaded with a vertically-aligned triple-camera setup at the top-left corner.

Meanwhile, OnLeaks has also shared an updated render of the OnePlus 8 Lite that also reveals triple-camera setup. As per the render, the smartphone will come with a punch-hole design, which is similar to what we have seen in Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone. The right panel comes with a switch along with power on/off button. The left side is loaded with a volume controls. The base panel shows USB Type-C port. There is no fingerprint sensor present at the back panel, which means that the OnePlus 8 Lite will come in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is said to come with a price tag of 2,999 Yuan for the 128GB variant and 3,299 yuan for the 256GB variant. Recollecting key specifications, the OnePlus 8 Lite is said to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone is reported to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor. Multiple reports suggest that the phone will come with 8GB of RAM and it will be available in two storage options including 128GB and 256GB.

On the camera front, the phone will come with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone might come loaded with a 16-megapixel shooter. The OnePlus 8 Lite is said to feature 4,000mAh battery along with 30W fast charging solution. It could come with IP53 certification along with a stereo speakers.