OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update with OnePlus Buds Integration, new clock styles

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro update also brings support for the upcoming OnePlus Buds, making it easier to take advantage of wireless connection.

OnePlus has started rolling a new OxygenOS update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone users in India. The update brings new features and optimisations along with July 2020 Android security patch and updated GSM package to both the devices.



The update comes with version number OxygenOS 10.5.10 for the OnePlus 8 and OxygenOS 10.5.12 for the OnePlus 8 Pro. In Europe and North America, the OnePlus 8 is receiving OxygenOS 10.5.9 and 10.5.11 respectively, while OnePlus 8 Pro is getting OxygenOS 10.5.11 in Europe.



Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the update also brings support for the upcoming OnePlus Buds, making it easier to take advantage of wireless connection.



The update provides a variety of clock styles for you. You can customize on your own. (Go to Settings>Customization>Clock style). It optimizes the touch experience in game mode to enhance the user experience. The update also fixes the issue that the wireless charger base re-started automatically and fixws the ARCore failure.



For the network, the update improves the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers. It also improves connection stability of mobile network to improve user experience. Indian users can now also get the Red Cable Club membership card as well.





You can check the full changelog below:

System

- Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection

- Provided a variety of clock styles for you. You can customize on your own. (Go to Settings>Customization>Clock style)

- Optimize the touch experience in game mode to enhance the user experience

- Fixed the issue that the wireless charger base re-started automatically

- Fixed the ARCore failure

- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.07

- Updated GMS package to 2020.05

-- Improved system stability

Network

- Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers

- Improved connection stability of mobile network to improve user experience

Shelf

- Newly added Red Cable Club membership card (IN only)